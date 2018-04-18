Missing Indian family found drowned in California, Sushma Swaraj condoles deaths

Sandeep Thottapilly and family. (Source: Facebook) Sandeep Thottapilly and family. (Source: Facebook)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condoled the deaths of the four members of an Indian family whose bodies were recovered from the rain-swollen Eel river after their car plunged into it.

The family — Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, his wife Soumya Thottapilly, 38, and their two kids Siddhanth, 12 and Saachi, 9 — were on a road trip when they reportedly went missing on April 5. Swaraj, who had earlier assured help by the Indian Consulate in finding the family, on Tuesday in a tweet said, “My heartfelt condolences on the tragic deaths of Sandeep Thotapilly, Soumya and their two children. All the four bodies have been recovered from Eel river in California (US). We are helping their families in the visa process to enable their travel to US.”

My heartfelt condolences on the tragic deaths of Sandeep Thotapilly, Soumya and their two children. All the four bodies have been recovered from Eel river in California (US). We are helping their families in the visa process to enable their travel to US. http://t.co/lIO7v8qGI4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 17, 2018

Sandeep, originally from Surat, was traveling from Portland with his family and was supposed to make a stop at San Jose to meet a friend, before heading to his home in Los Angels. The family, however, failed to show up at the friend’s place on April 6 and were officially declared as missing on April 8. His friends and family in India had started a social media campaign to search for the family.

The body of the 12-year-old Siddhanth was found submerged in the Eel River on Monday. On Sunday, the officials found the sports utility vehicle with bodies of Sandeep and Saachi inside. The smell of gasoline about a half-mile (1 kilometer) downstream from where the crash was reported, led the investigators to the car. Soumya’s body was found on Friday miles from the crash site in an area previously covered with water from the storm-swollen river.

