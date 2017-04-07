Missing in Action: The curious case of state Congress party

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo

The state Congress party has largely been silent, following the BJP victory in the Assembly elections last month.

Its chief, Raj Babbar, in fact, is learnt to have visited the state only once, to hold a review meeting with workers and leaders, since the poll results.

After the new government’s decision to waive farm loans of small and marginal farmers, the first reaction from the Congress came from its national leadership. If anything, this further complicated matters for the state unit.

Soon after the announcement, national Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the decision to waive only a part of the loan had “shattered” the hopes of the farmers. The state unit interpreted as a condemnation of the move.

The next day, national Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “partial relief to UP farmers, but a step in the right direction”.

Some in Congress saw the two remarks (Surjewala and Rahul) in contradiction with each others but there was none in UP to clarify to its workers on which line to take.

“When Surjewala issued the statement, we were clear that we had to condemn the way loan waiver was being given to farmers. But, a day later Rahul ji’s tweet gave impression that we should give some time to the new government to work. Rather than falling into this mess, we preferred to stay out,” said a senior state party leader.

Asked about the party missing in action in Uttar Pradesh, its chief spokesperson, Satyadev Tripathi, said, “I hope things would be clear once the state party president is back in Lucknow after the Parliament session.” When asked when he would be back, he said, “There is no indication about his arrival as yet.”

He said he saw no contradiction in the two leaders’ statement. He added that the “truth” about the loan waiver promise of the new government would be clear only after it is implemented.

