Missing four-year-old found drowned in Rae Bareli

A four-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from a private school in Rae Bareli’s Kotwali area two days ago, was found drowned at a nearby pond on Friday. Following this, local residents attacked the school and damaged property and vehicles parked on the campus. The incident took place when the boy, Noman, had come to Al-Hamd Public School on Wednesday to appear for a test while seeking admission to Nursery. City Kotwali police SHO Ashok Singh said that in her complaint to the police, the boy’s mother, Maiser Jahan, has alleged that Noman was kidnapped from the school.

“Maiser Jahan said that while she was asked to wait at the reception, a school attendant took her son to a classroom for a written test… When the boy did not return after a long time, she asked school manager Afshan Fatima about her son. The school staff then started looking for the boy but to no avail.” In the evening, Jahan got an FIR lodged against unidentified persons on charges of kidnapping, he added.

“Around 11 pm on Friday, Noman’s maternal uncle, Raju, informed us that a local resident had spotted the boy’s body in a pond at Bairapur, which is about 500 metres from the school. We rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, which confirmed today that the boy has drowned. No injury marks were found on the body,” the SHO said.

Circle Officer (City) Sheshmani Upadhyay said, “The school has two gates — one for entry and another on the rear side for dumping garbage. The mother was waiting at the reception near the main entry gate. The school staff said on that day, the second gate was left open. It is possible that the boy might have walked out from there.” Neither the school nor any houses nearby has any CCTV camera. When contacted, school manager Afshan Fatima refused to comment. No FIR has been lodged against the school yet.

