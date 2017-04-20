Missing 5-year-old boy found dead

A five-year-old boy, who was missing since Monday, was found dead at a shop opposite his house in Karnal’s Popra village Wednesday. The boy’s father is a daily labourer and had received a call for payment of ransom yesterday. The body has been sent for postmortem to PGIMS in Rohtak.

Five-year old Aryan was playing outside his house in Popra village Monday afternoon. When he did not return home by 4.30 pm, his parents started looking for him. The villagers also joined in the search which proved unsuccessful.

Later, the boy’s father Sarvan filed a complaint to the police and a case of kidnapping was registered. On Tuesday, Aryan’s mother Sunita received a phone call from a person who sought Rs 5 lakh ransom if they wanted to get him back.According to police sources, villagers saw blood tricking from under the shutter of a mobile shop that is located opposite Aryan’s house. The villagers informed the village sarpanch and in his presence, the lock was broken.

Sarpanch of the village Balwinder Singh said, “Some villagers called me in the morning that they saw blood trickling out of a shop, located opposite Aryan’s home. I called the police and they said we should get the shop opened. When we broke the lock and opened the shutter, there was a foul smell coming, but we could not find anybody.”

He added that when they looked around they found Aryan’s body in a plastic bag stuffed inside a counter in the shop. His hands and legs were tied with tape. There was tape over his mouth as well, said Balwinder. He added that Aryan’s family is poor and it was surprising that he was kidnapped for ransom.

“We have detained a few suspects and questioning is on. We are close to a conclusion. A case of murder has been registered. The cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report is given by PGIMS Rohtak,” said Karnal SP Jashandeep Singh.

