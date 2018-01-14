Missing 15-yr-old found dead in UP field

The body of a Class X student, who had gone missing on December 26 from Modinagar, was found at a cane field in Aheda village, Meerut, on Friday evening. The 15-year-old girl’s throat had been slit and some of her clothes were torn, police said. The post-mortem report is yet to reach the police.

The girl went missing after leaving home for school on December 26. Her father, who is a priest, had filed a missing complaint with Modinagar police the next day, but claimed no action was taken. Ghaziabad SSP Hari Narayan Singh has suspended Modinagar SHO Brijesh Kumar Singh and transferred Circle Officer Raj Kumar Singh.

