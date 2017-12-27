Misinterpreted, says Hansraj Ahir; IMA defends him

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo

A day after Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir triggered a row with his remark over the absence of senior doctors at an inaugural function in Chandrapur, he clarified Tuesday that his statement has been “misinterpreted”.

He said, “I did not say about the doctors but only one person who was incharge but was absent.”

Later, Indian Medical Association, too, issued a statement defending Ahir. While lauding Ahir’s effort, IMA in its statement said, “He (Ahir) was upset over about the absence of civil surgeon at their function in their premises. He has reminded that civil surgeon is an important designation and should be serious about its responsibilities. He further added that such officers should respect democracy and should be present at such an important function. He has not mentioned anything bad about doctor community in general. He was specific about civil surgeon.”

At the inauguration function on Monday, apparently upset over the absence of senior doctors at the inaugural function, said they (doctors absent at the function) “should join Naxals” and “we will then shoot you with bullets”. Speaking in Marathi, Ahir said, “What do the Naxals want? They don’t want democracy. I handle the home ministry, so I know it.”

The programme was organised by Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandrapur, on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday. Ahir is MP from Chandrapur.

