A 54-year-old man and his son were killed after the bike they were riding on was hit by a vehicle in Kawni village in the district, police said on Sunday. They said the accident took place on Saturday when the Kanaram Meghwal and his son Kaluram Meghwal (24) were going to their farm.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the PBM Hospital here, SHO at Naal Police Station Jagdish Prasad Tanwar said.