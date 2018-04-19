Mishap averted after guard detects crack on Odisha rail track

The crack between Soro and Bahanaga stations under South Eastern Railway was detected by the guard. The crack between Soro and Bahanaga stations under South Eastern Railway was detected by the guard.

A possible train mishap was averted today after an alert guard detected a crack on the railway track near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore district. The crack between Soro and Bahanaga stations under South Eastern Railway was detected by the guard of 58005 Kharagpur-Khurda Road fast passenger train, said Station Master of Bahanaga Railway Station, Rabi Narayan Behera.

The matter was reported to the authorities at the railway station and repair works were immediately undertaken, he said. All trains on the affected track was halted and the crack was repaired within a very short time, Behera said, adding, normal train services have already resumed.

The development comes five days after six coal-laden wagons of a goods train travelled for 2 km without an engine between Khantapada and Bahanaga stations in Balasore district on the night of April 14.

Earlier this month, 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express with hundreds of passengers on board ran 13 km without the engine from Titlagarh in Balangir district to Kesinga in Kalahandi district.

