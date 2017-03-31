Miscreants shot dead two Mahadalit brothers in Biharsharif

Representational Image, The incident took place at Nadiyauna village late last night and the two men killed were brothers, Deep Nagar police station SHO Mohammad Shuzauddin said Representational Image, The incident took place at Nadiyauna village late last night and the two men killed were brothers, Deep Nagar police station SHO Mohammad Shuzauddin said

Two Mahadalits were shot dead by henchmen of the sand mafia for their refusal to lift illegal sand in Bihar’s Nalanda district and four persons were arrested in connection with it.

The incident took place at Nadiyauna village late last night and the two men killed were brothers, Deep Nagar police station SHO Mohammad Shuzauddin said.

The son of one of them, who was present at the spot, escaped unhurt and lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the FIR lodged with the police, the incident occurred when strongmen of the sand mafia came to the two men around midnight when they were asleep at the community hall and ordered them to lift illegal sand which they refused.

The angry strongmen then started firing killing the two brothers on the spot.

The four persons arrested in connection with the incident are among the five named accused and hail from Rangila Bigaha village under Nalanda police station, the SHO said.

Biharsharif Block Development Officer Anjana Dutt assured help to the victims’ families.

