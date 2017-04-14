Miscreants shot dead three persons in Bihar

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Manoj Singh, Santosh Rai (30) and Ram Vachan Rai (65)(Representational Image/ AP) The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Manoj Singh, Santosh Rai (30) and Ram Vachan Rai (65)(Representational Image/ AP)

Unidentified men shot dead three persons at Laxmanpur dera village here, police said today. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Manoj Singh, Santosh Rai (30) and Ram Vachan Rai (65). Manoj was a resident of Burnoha village while Santosh and his grandfather, Ram Vachan, hailed from Laxmanpur dera village, Superintendent of Police Upendra Kumar Sharma said.

The miscreants started firing indiscriminately at the trio which led to their death. All of them died on the spot, the SP said.

Sharma said that Santosh Rai and Ram Vachan Rai were killed when they were trying to save Manoj Singh from the gunshots. The exact motive behind the attack is not yet known, he said.

Bodies have been handed over to their family after conducting post-mortem, the SP said.

