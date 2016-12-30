Grenade thrown at Assam residence of MoS for Railways Rajen Gohain

Rajen Gohain Rajen Gohain

Miscreants lobbed a grenade at the residence of Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in Nagaon in central Assam late Wednesday night, with the police still trying to identify and locate the culprits till late Thursday evening. “The grenade was reportedly hurled at the gate of the minister’s residence on Tilak Deka Road in the heart of Nagaon town by two motorcycle-borne persons. While police and a bomb disposal squad of the Army rushed to the spot within minutes of receiving the information, investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the culprits,” Nagaon SP Devraj Upadhyaya said.

While minister Gohain was in New Delhi, his wife and other family members were also not present in the house when the incident occurred, the SP said. Police said the grenade was hurled after midnight.

Meanwhile, Assam Police additional DG (L&O) Kula Saikia rushed to Nagaon on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation, following which he directed all SPs and Range DIGs to step up security measures in residences of all ministers and other VIPs. “We are looking at various angles including trying to find out if any particular insurgent group has a history of using this particular kind of grenade,” Saikia said.

Senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain, who has been elected to Lok Sabha for the past four consecutive terms since 1999, was appointed MoS for railways in the Narendra Modi government in July this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd