Mischief makers will face strict action: Yogi Adityanth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Facing criticism over the law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said criminal elements, who had a free run over the last 15 years, were trying to create “mischief” and warned of strict action against those taking the law into their hands.

Addressing a function here, he claimed that the crime graph has come down after his government took charge and the situation will improve further in coming days. He said those violating the law will not be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Our main priority is to establish rule of law in the state. I want to assure the people of the state that if someone tries to take the law into their hands, the government and the administration will deal with them firmly.

“Some people have been spoilt over the last fifteen years, and their habits will not change in a day. They are still trying to do mischief in some areas.

“I want to warn them again that they should mend their ways or be ready to face the consequences. We will not let any farmer, labourer, trader or daughter suffer,” he said.

The CM said his government had cracked down on the anti-social elements, who had their way during the last 15 years, and cited the anti-Romeo squads against eveteasing and shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses.

“Every person in the state is feeling safe …. Criminals should leave the state or be ready to go to jail,” said Adityanath.

The CM said he was visiting every division to take stock of the law and order situation and development work there.

He was addressing a gathering after distributing wheelchairs to the physically challenged at village Ratupura.

Citing his government’s achievement, he said while sugarcane farmers have got their dues, the power supply in the state has improved.

There is an 18-hour electricity supply in rural areas and a 24-hour supply in urban areas, he said,

The CM said that the situation can improve further in villages if illegal connections are checked.

Adityanath said that empowerment of the disabled and the poor was among the top priorities of his government.

He also held a meeting of divisional officers at circuit house here before leaving for Bareilly.

A group of dalits gathered outside the meeting venue with black flags to protest the violence in Saharanpur.

BSP chief Mayawati has yesterday attacked the Adityanath government over the incidents in Saharanpur and Mathura. While clashes between Thakurs and Dalits had rocked Saharanpur, two jewellers were shot dead in Mathura.

“This government has clearly failed to fulfil its foremost constitutional duty of providing peaceful and secure life to the people,” Mayawati said.

“There has been continued attack on traders who are considered the vote base of the BJP and they are observing bandhs… Saharanpur and Mathura incidents have exposed the reality of the tall claims made by the Yogi Adityanath-led government… protests against electricity woes have become common,” she had claimed.

