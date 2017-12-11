Misadventure by Congress, should explain why it held meeting: Arun Jaitley

” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that instead of asking for an apology from the Prime Minister, the Congress should explain why such a meeting was held in the first place given the current circumstances of India-Pak relations. (Express Photo) ” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that instead of asking for an apology from the Prime Minister, the Congress should explain why such a meeting was held in the first place given the current circumstances of India-Pak relations. (Express Photo)

AFTER Manmohan Singh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark alleging Congress leaders may have conspired with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat polls, BJP reacted sharply and said the former PM’s statement was “full of rhetorical flourish” without “answering” the questions the ruling party had raised. Calling the dinner meeting a “misadventure” and “worrisome,” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that instead of asking for an apology from the Prime Minister, the Congress should explain why such a meeting was held in the first place given the current circumstances of India-Pak relations.

The ruling party also took strong exception to Pakistan government’s reaction to Modi’s remark. Condemning what he called the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan on Gujarat elections, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that it seemed to suggest that it was aimed at bailing out the Congress party. Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted: “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible”.

Prasad told reporters in the national capital. “Today a very curious statement has been released by Pakistan foreign office condemning Pakistan being dragged into India’s election and stated that Indians must learn to fight the elections on their own…I wish to tell Pakistan that Indians are capable of contesting… (elections in) India’s democracy on their own as they do… India’s Prime Minister is a popularly elected PM.”

BJP spokesperson GVL Rao questioned why the Congress took so long to accept there was a meeting. “Why has it taken 48 hours for Dr Singh to accept the meeting took place. Why did the Congress leaders deny yesterday? Why was this hush hush meeting? Why was the @MEAIndia not in the loop? Why do@INCIndia <mailto:do@INCIndia> leaders meet China &Pak envoys secretly,” Rao tweeted. He later said: “Singh’s statement us full of rhetorial flourish but does not answer any of these central questions.””

Prasad asserted that India “completely abhors any outside interference in India’s electoral affairs.” He added: “The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is too well known in the entire world. Please stop giving us lessons. We are proud of India’s democracy. We are very proud of India’s democracy and totally condemn this unwarranted statement from Pakistan.”

The Union Minister said it was “curious” that Congress leader Anand Sharma had denied any meeting taking place at the residence of Aiyar. “And in today’s newspapers…It is very evident as to who attended the meeting including from Pakistan and even Manmohan Singh went there in the get-together,” he said. “Why a wrong statement was made by Anand Sharma completely denying that any such meeting took place.”

Prasad said it was “curious” to see statement from Pakistan. “Now it is whose turn to apologise? But what is curious is that this happens and Pakistan comes out with an official statement… in many ways seeking to bail out Congress party. Is it too suspicious? Surely, the country will draw its own conclusion,” he added.

