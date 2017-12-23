Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet in Delhi court against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. (Express Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. (Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti in a money laundering case. The investigative agency also named Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar and several others in the chargesheet which was filed in a Delhi Court, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi will pronounce its verdict in the fodder scam case in which Misa’s father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The investigative agency’s lawyer Nitesh Rana filed the charge sheet before the court of Special Judge N K Malhotra. The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar.

The latest chargesheet filed in Misa Bharti’s case pertains to the couple’s alleged role in a firm- Ms Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited which whose operations are allegedly involved violations of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)

