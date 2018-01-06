Money laundering case: ED files second chargesheet against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband

The ED filed a second chargesheet against Misa Bharti and her husband on Saturday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) The ED filed a second chargesheet against Misa Bharti and her husband on Saturday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a second chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar before a Delhi court in connection with a money laundering case. Special Judge N K Malhotra rapped the central agency for its repeated chargesheets and berated it for not letting the trial commence. Both chargesheets will be considered by the court on February 5, reported news agency PTI.

“Will you let the trial begin or keep filing complaints? How many supplementary charge sheets will you file? You are a premier investigating agency. You cannot behave like this. It is an ill-drafted complaint,” the judge was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ED is probing the couple’s connection to two companies, Ms Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, which allegedly violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It has alleged that Bharti and her husband served as directors of the firm in the past.

“The company, Ms Mishail Packers and Printers, was registered at the address 25, Tuglak Road, New Delhi till the shares were bought by Bharti. It was only during the year 2009-10 that the address was changed to Farm No 26 Palam Farms, VPO Bijwasan, New Delhi. Bharti and Kumar were the directors of the company during the relevant period,” the probe agency had said, reported PTI.

Both Bharti and Kumar’s statements were subsequently recorded by the ED.

