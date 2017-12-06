ED notice to Misa Bharti, Shailesh Kumar in money laundering case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has served a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh for questioning in its ongoing probe into a money laundering case.

An ED official requesting anonymity told IANS, “The Palam Farms in Delhi’s Bijwasan was bought from the money raised through shell companies owned by Bharti and her husband.”

This is not the first time the couple would be quizzed by the ED. The agency had grilled them in July also. Palam Farms was allegedly bought from the money raised through M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd, owned by Bharti and her husband, he said.

In September, the agency had attached the property.

The Income Tax Department is also probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna.

In July, the ED had charge-sheeted around 35 persons, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain. Agrawal was accused of helping Shailesh’s company with some transactions.

Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd was registered at 25, Tuglaq Road, New Delhi, which was then the official address of Lalu Prasad, till the shares were bought by Bharti. It was only during 2009-10 that the address was changed to Farm number 26, Palam Farms, Bijwasan, New Delhi.

