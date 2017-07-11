Misa Bharti appears before ED in money laundering case

Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, had been asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances. (File photo) Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, had been asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances. (File photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Rs 8,000-crore money laundering case. She reached the central probe agency’s zonal office around 11 am. The ED had on Monday summoned Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), two days after it raided three premises in Delhi belonging to Misa and her husband, including the farmhouses located in high-class localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms. “Incriminating” documents, electronic devices, including phones, were seized during the searches,” the agency had said.

The latest summons, searches and questioning are connected to the money laundering probe being conducted by the ED against two Delhi-based businessmen brothers – Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain – and others who are alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using over 90 shell companies. The agency had earlier arrested the Jain brothers under provisions of the PMLA. One of the firms that the brother-duo dealt with was Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. Bharti and Shailesh are allegedly former directors of this firm.

According to ED, it was detected that 1,20,000 shares of Mishail Printers and Packers private limited were bought

during 2007-08 at the rate of Rs 100 per share by four shell companies — Shalini Holdings Limited, Ad-Fin Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd, Mani Mala Delhi Properties Pvt. Ltd, and Diamond Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. And these shares were bought back by Bharti at the rate of Rs 10 per unit.

Rajesh Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant allegedly linked to Bharti, who provided accommodation entries (black funds) of about Rs 60 lakh to Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, was also arrested by the agency earlier.

