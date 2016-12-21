Mirzapur: Child born out of ‘rape’ in orphanage

A RAPE VICTIM’S newborn who went missing within hours of birth from the government hospital in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, and found eight days later, is now at an orphanage after the 16-year-old mother refused to keep the infant, the police have said.

According to police, the victim’s father — the newborn’s grandfather — had handed over the hours-old baby boy to a woman admitted in the same hospital, apparently apprehensive of the reaction of fellow villagers.

With her father and elder brother arrested, along with a woman named Suneeta Yadav, who had apparently taken away the infant from the hospital in the early hours of December 1, the victim now lives on her own at the family home in Pandari village of Mirzapur district.

The rape accused, Arjun Mali, was arrested in June and is in jail.

On Tuesday, when The Indian Express rang her up, the rape victim said, “I am ready to keep the baby if the police hand over the infant to me.”

Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Rai said he had taken the child to the teen mother at her home on December 9, the day the police found the boy with Suneeta and arrested her. But she refused to keep the baby, Rai added.

On November 30, within hours of the victim giving birth, her father claimed that the infant was missing. On December 1, the father registered a police case.

On December 8, Rai said, the police were informed that a woman named Suneeta Yadav brought a newborn for treatment at the hospital, and that the victim’s father and brother were with her. The police arrested all three, and took the child in custody.

During interrogation, Suneeta reportedly confessed that she was admitted in the same hospital, where the victim’s father requested her to take the baby with her because they did not want to carry the boy home. “They were apprehensive of the reaction of villagers,” Rai, the investigating officer, said.