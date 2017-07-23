Latest News
Mirzapur: 21 people fall sick after consuming tea

At least 21 people have fallen sick after consuming tea in Mirzapur district. They have been referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre. Last week, around 27 people had taken ill after consuming tea.

Published:July 23, 2017 10:07 am
The DM also said that tea samples have been sent for testing and a team of three officials have been formed to probe the incident.
The victims have been taken to Varanasi Trauma Centre.

In a separate incident last week, at least 27 people were taken ill after consuming tea. According to a PTI report, locals had gathered at a tea stall on the Shaktinagar-Varanasi road to have tea and soon started vomiting. They were referred to Ahraura primary health centre. They were soon discharged from the health centre.

District Magistrate Vimal Kumar Dubey said, “Soon, most of those who had consumed the tea started vomiting. They were immediately rushed to Ahraura primary health centre. One of them has been referred to Varanasi for treatment. By evening, all of them were discharged from the health centre”

The DM also said that tea samples have been sent for testing and a team of three officials have been formed to probe the incident.

