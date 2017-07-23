Mirzapur: 21 people fall sick after consuming tea

The DM also said that tea samples have been sent for testing and a team of three officials have been formed to probe the incident. (Representational image) The DM also said that tea samples have been sent for testing and a team of three officials have been formed to probe the incident. (Representational image)

Around 21 people fell sick after consuming tea at a roadside stall in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The victims have been taken to Varanasi Trauma Centre.

In a separate incident last week, at least 27 people were taken ill after consuming tea. According to a PTI report, locals had gathered at a tea stall on the Shaktinagar-Varanasi road to have tea and soon started vomiting. They were referred to Ahraura primary health centre. They were soon discharged from the health centre.

District Magistrate Vimal Kumar Dubey said, “Soon, most of those who had consumed the tea started vomiting. They were immediately rushed to Ahraura primary health centre. One of them has been referred to Varanasi for treatment. By evening, all of them were discharged from the health centre”

The DM also said that tea samples have been sent for testing and a team of three officials have been formed to probe the incident.

