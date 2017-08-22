Mira-Bhayander polls: BJP wins 61 seats in civic polls, rivals decimated

Representational Image Representational Image

Bagging 61 of the 95 seats in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, the BJP continued its winning streak in local body polls, making large gains in a region once dominated by the Congress and the NCP.

The Sena, which had hoped to win more than 45 seats, won only 22. The NCP, whose prominent local leader Gilbert Mendonca recently moved to the Sena, was decimated, unable to open his account. In the outgoing general body in the municipality, the NCP had 27 corporators. The Congress won 10 seats while two went to Independents.

In 2012, the BJP became the single largest party in the civic body by winning 29 seats. It was followed by the NCP with 27 seats. The Congress won 19 seats, while the Sena won 14. The rest went to small parties.

