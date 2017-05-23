Mira Bhayander: Congress corporator, few other leaders join Shiv Sena ahead of polls

FEW MONTHS ahead of the civic polls in Mira Bhayander, a Congress corporator and few other leaders including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have joined the Shiv Sena on Monday. Sena leaders said many more are in touch and likely to join in coming months.

Sharmila Baghaji, Congress corporator from Uttan, Sneha Pande, former BJP corporator, Rambhavan Sharma from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and few others joined the Sena in presence of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.

Of the total 95 seats in the Mira Bhayander civic body, the Sena had won 14 seats in 2012 civic polls. In past few months, total 13 corporatos from different parties have joined the Sena, increasing its tally to 27 now. “Our attempt is to get majority in the civic body. Many more are in touch with us and will join the Sena soon,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from Thane, who is also in-charge of Mira Bhayander.

Another Sena leader said though the area is dominated by North Indians and Gujarati communities, many corporators are joining the Sena, which clearly indicates that things are changing. It will help Sena during the polls which are likely to be held in August, said the leader.

