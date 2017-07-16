Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation polls on Aug 20

The results will be announced on August 21 (Representational Image/ AP Photo) The results will be announced on August 21 (Representational Image/ AP Photo)

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Saturday announced that the elections for the 94-seat Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will be held on August 20. Results will be announced on August 21. The elections will see former allies the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which had jointly contested the 2012 elections, squaring off against each other. In the 2012 elections, the BJP-Sena alliance had a total of 43 seats with the BJP being a senior partner with 29 seats. In 2012 the two parties did not have the required majority of 48 votes to install their own mayor.

However, in 2015, the two parties had together managed to wrest the mayor’s seat from the NCP-Congress. With relations between the two parties having deteriorated, both have given indications that they will contest the elections independent of each other. The MBMC governs the lives of 9.09 lakh residents living under its jurisdiction. Nearly 5.93 lakh voters will vote to elect 94 corporators.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App