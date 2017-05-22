Minors stripped, paraded with ‘garland of slippers’, 3 held

Two boys in Ulhasnagar were stripped naked, tonsured, garlanded with slippers and paraded in public Saturday allegedly by a shopkeeper, after they took snacks from his shop without permission. The police have arrested the shopkeeper and his sons.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when the two boys, aged 8 and 9, were caught by Mehmood Pathan allegedly stealing packets of chakli (a savoury snack) from his shop.

Pathan (69) and his sons Irfan (25) and Tawakkal (20) detained the boys and forcibly shaved their hair off, the police said.

The boys were then allegedly stripped naked by the men and made to wear a garland of slippers. “They were paraded in the area for several minutes while locals recorded them on their mobile phones. No one tried to help the boys,” said M G Waghmare, senior inspector, Hill Line police station, Ulhasnagar.

The boys, who live in the vicinity of the shop, were then allowed to go home. They told their parents about what had happened, and the mother of one of them lodged a police complaint around 10 pm.

“We arrested the men as soon as the complaint was received,” said Waghmare.

Pathan and his sons have been booked with voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force to dishonour a person and defamation under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

