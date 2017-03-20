Minor’s Murder case: Role of Haryana ‘tantrik’ under lens

Residents stage a dharna on Bathinda-Mansa Road on Sunday. Express Residents stage a dharna on Bathinda-Mansa Road on Sunday. Express

VILLAGERS OF Kotfatta village of Bathinda district Sunday blocked the Bathinda-Mansa road for nearly three hours demanding the arrest of a Haryana-based tantrik. Villagers alleged that one ‘Lucky Baba’ was the man behind the alleged murder of two minors, Ranjodh Singh (four) and Anamika (two) carried out by their grandmother and father. The bhog ceremony of the kids was held in Gurdwara village Sunday.

The kids were murdered by grandmother Nirmal Kaur, a self-styled godwoman in connivance with her son Kulwinder in a suspected human sacrifice. Manjit Singh, one of the villagers who sat on the dharna, alleged, “Nirmal Kaur used to visit the dera of Lucky Baba in village Kallinwali located nearly 30 km from Kotfatta village. Kallianwali is part of Dabwali district of Haryana. He was the man behind this episode as Nirmal used to follow him and had even given some prasad to his family members due to which they lost consciousness.”

He added, “We had gone to many other self-styled babas deras in the village and nearby areas and had warned them to stop misleading people. We want police to control these deras as they give misleading advertisements in the media.”

Meanwhile, sources revealed that police has called Lucky Baba for questioning. Kuldeep Singh, DSP Bathinda (Rural) said, “If any evidence regarding his role in the crime is found, we will arrest him. We are now interrogating him.” The protesting villagers were supported by members of Tarksheel Society, Bharti Kisan Union. They lifted the dharna after police assured that they would arrest the ‘tantrik’ if evidence was found against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now