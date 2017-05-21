Minorities “living in fear” under NDA rule: Goa Congress chief

Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro (Express Photo) Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro (Express Photo)

Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro today attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying minorities in the country are “living in fear” under its rule and no inclusive growth is taking place. “As the NDA (government) completes three years, I feel in terms of inclusive growth and inclusive progress, the country is going backwards. There is so much despair and uncertainty all over the country,” Falerio said.

He was addressing a gathering after paying homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary. “Minorities are living in fear. Every decision taken by the central government has led to uncertainty and despair,” Faleiro said.

“The prime minister is just watching the situation and not taking any remedial measures. The fringe elements are taking centre-sage,” he charged.

Meanwhile, on the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Goa to be held on June 8, Faleiro told reporters that the party has not yet finalised its candidate.

The seat is currently represented by Congress leader Shantaram Naik, whose term ends in July. He said candidates would be shortlisted in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party to be held on May 23 and the names will be forwarded to the state-level poll panel of the party.

“The pradesh election committee will submit its views on candidates to the party high command, which will take the final decision,” Faleiro said. Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40-member house, while BJP has 12, MGP and Goa Forward Party three each, There are three Independents and one from NCP. Two seats have fallen vacant after one MLA each from BJP a nd Congress quit their assembly membership.

Earlier this week, All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar said the party is planning to field a “consensus candidate” for the RS poll with support from non-BJP parties. Faleiro today claimed many parties are willing to support Congress in the next month’s poll.

“A lot of people have approached us but we will discuss the issue at the (right) forum. We will take into confidence other parties too,” he said.

