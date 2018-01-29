Minorities being targeted, former bureaucrats in open letter

Close to 70 retired bureaucrats wrote an open letter on Sunday expressing concern over incidents of “mindless violence” targeting the minorities and “lackadaisical response” from the law enforcement agencies to “these attacks”. The letter — signed by 67 former civil servants from different services — lists five incidents from last year, including lynching of Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan, seeks “a clear response” from PM Narendra Modi and action against perpetrators.
Signatories to the letter include former health secretaries Keshav Desiraju and K Sujatha Rao, former secretary of information and broadcasting Bhaskar Ghose, former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, retired IT secretary Brijesh Kumar, retired bureaucrat and activist Harsh Mander and Aruna Roy.
Referring to incidents of “organised resistance” to sale of properties to Muslims or refusal to have them as tenants as reported in the media, the former bureaucrats said, “The daily indignities that the Muslims face in this and many other ways is bound to lead to an atmosphere of resentment in that religious community that will further vitiate an already poisoned environment.” The letter also mentions the alleged detainment of a group singing carols in Satna.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 29, 2018 at 4:38 amThis is no news,i for one am not casting aspersions on their Honest intention of sending the message to the Govt that it upholds the spirit of rule of Law.But if one has to fair unlike Most Bigots you find in social Media,What is the diffrence they see in the way the current Regime has gne about in these 3 years compared to the ones in the past when it came to delaing with divisive issues.As most of the 70 odd Bureaucrats should served under previous Govts as well.Is there Bias and willfull failure to uphold oath of Office or is it the low scale persistent violence and villification of a community by elected Representatives on a regular basis which is disturbing.To be honest ,how many of those Guilty in riots and arson or those Openly inciting hate in Public been prosecuted in the past.I think what drives this perception is that PM speeches on vikas/tolerance and vasudeva kutumbam appear hollow.As the scale of violence and open speeches of hate by his partymen are glaring to be ignoredReply