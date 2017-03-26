Minor sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh village

Two sisters aged between 10-12 years were Sunday found dead in a village here in Mohammadi area, police said.

The sisters’ bodies, with deep injury marks around their necks, were recovered early this morning from a cane field, about one km away from their village, they said.

They were missing since last evening when they had gone to the field for some work.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammadi LD Bharti said probe in on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

