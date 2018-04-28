Ghaziabad minor rape case: Madrasa cleric sent to one-day police custody for alleged role

Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad. Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad.

The cleric of a madrasa in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped, was remanded to one-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday, ANI reported. The latest development came a day after the maulvi was arrested by the Special Task Force team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch under Section 21(2) of the POCSO Act.

Earlier, a 17-year-old was apprehended for the alleged rape. Police had said they are questioning the cleric to ascertain if he was aware that the girl had been brought to the madrasa by the juvenile. “Section 21(2) is a penal provision and any person being in charge of any institution is liable to be prosecuted criminally for failure to report the commission of offence under sections 19(1) and 20 of the Act,” a police officer had said.

In his complaint, the girl’s father had said his daughter had gone missing on April 21. “She told me over the phone that she was out to buy something for her younger brother,” he said. He said that when she didn’t return, they called her and looked for her in the locality before filing a missing person complaint.

The girl has undergone two medical examinations and is currently in a shelter home run by the Child Welfare Committee.

On Friday morning, a group assembled outside the cleric’s locked house in Ghaziabad, broke the main gate, and vandalised the place while shouting communal slogans. The accused’s 25-year-old wife had locked the house and moved to her parents’ residence with their two children four days ago.

“We built this house five months ago. We have been living in the area for nearly five years and the madrasa was set up by my husband. The day police came to the madrasa and recovered the girl from there, my husband was not in the neighbourhood,” claimed his wife.

Later in the day, a local councillor and two residents of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, along with 15-20 unnamed persons, were booked for the incident.

