Minor raped by 52-year old, objectionable video circulated on internet

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Riaz Tantray said the incident happened around 25 days back and the accused is a 52-year-old man, who has 13 children from two wives. (Representational) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Riaz Tantray said the incident happened around 25 days back and the accused is a 52-year-old man, who has 13 children from two wives. (Representational)

A father of 13 children allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl and circulated an objectionable video of the child on the internet, a police officer said on Wednesday. Following a complaint by the girl’s parents, a case was registered and a manhunt launched for the alleged culprit, he said.

The parents of the victim had in their complaint alleged that their 10-year-old daughter was raped and her nude video circulated on social networking sites, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Riaz Tantray, said.

He said the incident happened around 25 days back and the accused is a 52-year-old man, who has 13 children from two wives. The girl is a sixth class student, he said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the officer said. The victim was handed over to her parents after medical examination, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App