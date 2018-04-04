One minor raped at school for hearing, speech impaired in Maharashtra; probe on: police

On March 31, the Karjat police had arrested a 44-year-old accused for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls. (Representational) On March 31, the Karjat police had arrested a 44-year-old accused for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls. (Representational)

At least one of the two minors, who was subjected to sexual assault at a boarding school for hearing and speech impaired, was sodomised and raped, police claimed. While the arrested superintendent and his wife were remanded to police custody on Tuesday, Karjat police are waiting for interpreters to investigate the case further.

According to the medical reports, one of the girls, who is 10 years old, was raped. “Medical report clearly indicates that she was raped, based on the injuries around her private parts. The younger one (aged 7) doesn’t have such injuries, but other examinations show she might have been sodomised,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

Senior inspector Sujata Tanawade said, “Both the girls had tried to explain to us through sign language that they were violated and the sexual assault was not just limited to touching them inappropriately. However, we are waiting for the interpreters to take their complete statement.”

Three people have been arrested by the Karjat police, who registered a case of sexual assault against a 44-year-old man after two parents approached them. “The man was a substitute caretaker, who was assigned for a fortnight. The incident came up when the girls went home over the long weekend on March 28. The girls complained of pain in their private parts after, which they were sent for medical examination,” said Tanawade.

The incident was reported to Vimal Munde, who is a teacher there and wife of the superintendent Subhash Patil, police said. “Instead of reporting or instituting an internal enquiry, the couple tried to keep the matter under the wraps and even threatened the girls to not repeat the incident in front of anybody,” Tanawade said.

While the main accused has been sent to judicial custody till April 13, the other two have been remanded to police custody till April 7.

