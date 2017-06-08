Minor rape victim moves Punjab and Haryana HC seeking nod for abortion

A minor rape victim from Hoshiarpur district has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to terminate her nine-week pregnancy. The 17-year-old was allegedly raped on April 5 as she came out of her school after taking an exam.

The father of the Class XII student has moved the High Court on her behalf saying the pregnancy, which is a result of rape, is causing “mental anguish, agony and injury to the mental health” of his daughter. His petition has also asked for preservation of the “tissue of the foetus to enable the investigating agency to send it for DNA test” to prove the rape.

Acting on the petition, Justice Mahesh Grover on Wednesday asked the Punjab government for a report from Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, where the minor underwent an examination regarding the feasibility of abortion. The next hearing is on Monday.

