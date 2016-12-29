Minor mix-up during President Pranab Mukherjee’s function

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

A minor mix-up occurred causing embarrassment to dignitaries during the inauguration of the 77th session of Indian History Congress by President Pranab Mukherjee at the Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Watch What Else is Making News



After the national anthem and presentation of memento to the President, IHC secretary Ishrat Alam, who was compering the event, invited state Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for his speech without the customary welcome speech.

As Chennithala began his address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spotted the mistake and pointed out to the Secretary to correct it.

Then the official requested Chennithala that he should discontinue his speech and called University Vice-Chancellor P K Radhakrishan to deliver the welcome address.

When Chennithala began his speech again, he said he got “an unique opportunity to address the gathering for a second time.”

Later Alam said it was a mistake and “to err is human.”