Minor kills self after being ‘molested’ in Etawah

A 16-year-old girl from Jaswant Nagar police station area of Etawah committed suicide on Friday after she was allegedly molested. Earlier in the day, her relatives had handed over the suspect to the police after “catching him” in the act.

Etawah SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the girl’s father had informed the police about the alleged molestation incident at around 1.10 am on Friday. The family handed the accused when a police team arrived at the village.

“The police team brought the accused to the police station and that’s when the girl’s father called us again. This time he said that his daughter had hanged herself in her room,” he said.

Jaswant Nagar police Station House Officer Jeevaram said the father, in his complaint, has alleged that the girl had gone to the washroom outside the house around 10 pm on Thursday when the accused, a 22-year-old neighbour, molested her.

“According to the complainant, when the girl raised an alarm, her family members caught the accused. Other villagers too gathered at the place. They assaulted the accused him and later informed the police,” said the SHO.

“A case was lodged under sections 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” he added.

IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) will be added in the FIR, as the girl ended her life following alleged harassment, said Jeevaram. The SSP said the girl’s father had not complained of harassment or eve-teasing by the accused earlier.

