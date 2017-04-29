Minor girl with failed kidneys approaches Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

A 15-year-old girl here, who is suffering from failure of both her kidneys has approached Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane seeking medical help. The girl, hoping to get a new lease of life narrated her woes to Rane when he was on a surprise visit to the Goa Medical College and hospital here on Thursday.

The teen belongs to a poor family and is presently on dialysis in the hospital. “After she narrated her story to the minister, the entire machinery has swung into action to check whether she can get a kidney transplant,” a senior doctor attached to GMCH told PTI on Saturday.

The minister has asked GMCH to explore the possibility of a transplant from any of her parents. “Both the parents have agreed to donate their kidney to save the life of their daughter,” he said.

The girl was yesterday examined by specialists and the process to cross match the blood group of her parents has begun, he said. When contacted, Rane confirmed that he has instructed GMCH to do everything possible to help the girl. “I was touched when she asked me what I can do to save her life. As a Health minister and human being, I am duty bound to do anything possible to get her back into proper health,” he said.

The GMCH which has the facility to transplant kidney has decided to provide all the facilities to the girl, the official said adding that the minister has also decided to hold series of meetings to regulate the facilities in the kidney unit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now