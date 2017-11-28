Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh

The victim has been sent for medical examination the police said. (Picture for representational purpose) The victim has been sent for medical examination the police said. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man when she was sleeping in her house in Ratenpuri area in the district, police said. The victim’s family, in their complaint, alleged that a man entered their house on Monday and allegedly raped the girl, they said. The victim has been sent for medical examination the police said.

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the man, the police said, adding he has been arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App