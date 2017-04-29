Minor girl raped in UP village

A 5-year-old was allegedly raped by a man in a village under Rampur Karkhana police station area here, the police said.

The girl was playing in front of 20-year-old Maqsood’s house Friday afternoon when she was lured inside by him with the promise of a chocolate and allegedly raped, they said.

When the incident came to light, the villagers tried to gherao the house of the accused who had fled by then, the police said.

The victim has been admitted to the district hospital and a hunt launched to nab the accused, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now