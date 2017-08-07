Latest News
Minor girl raped in Etah, accused held

The man was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway, police said

By: PTI | Etah | Published:August 7, 2017 10:40 am
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Sakeet area of the district, police said Monday. The accused barged into the girl’s house yesterday when she was alone and committed the misdeed, they said.

Hearing the girl’s cries, neighbourers rushed to her help and got hold of the accused, police said, adding the man was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway, they said.

