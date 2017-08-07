Minor girl raped in Etah, accused held

Google Map Google Map

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Sakeet area of the district, police said Monday. The accused barged into the girl’s house yesterday when she was alone and committed the misdeed, they said.

Hearing the girl’s cries, neighbourers rushed to her help and got hold of the accused, police said, adding the man was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App