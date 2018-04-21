Minor girl raped in Assam village

A police official said investigations into the incident was on. (Representational) A police official said investigations into the incident was on. (Representational)

A seven-year old girl was allegedly raped by a middle aged man at Lajong village in Tinsukia district, police said on Saturday. They also arrested the accused a 55-year-old man. As per the FIR lodged by the girl’s father last evening their neighbour Ainul Haq had a few days ago called out the girl from the house and raped her. The girl’s mother informed him only last evening about the incident and he immediately informed his neighbours about it, the father said.

The neighbours nabbed Haq from his house and handed him over to the police station. A police official said investigations into the incident was on.

