Minor girl raped by village head’s son, his cousin, gives birth to girl

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a village head’s son and his cousin gave birth to a girl two days ago in Mathura district. Police on Saturday sent blood samples of both accused for a paternity test after obtaining permission from a local court.

The accused — Jeetu (25) and his cousin Neeru (23) — were booked on rape charges on May 24. Both are currently in jail. The victim’s parents came to know about her pregnancy last month, said police. Station House Officer (SHO) of Farah police station, Indresh Bhadauria, said they had collected blood samples of Jeetu, Neeru and the newly born child. “The samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for a DNA test,” the SHO added.

Senior Sub-Inspector Yashpal Singh, investigating officer (IO) in the case, said that on May 24, the girl and her parents submitted a police complaint based on which an FIR was lodged. In their complaint, they had alleged that both accused raped her several times at her uncle’s house, following which she got pregnant. She also claimed that the two had threatened to kill her if she complained to her parents. The complaint does specifically mention when the crime was committed, said police.

The victim’s parents told police that they came to know about her pregnancy when she complained of stomach pain and was taken to the hospital a month ago. According to the IO, the victim had also stated that she used to visit her uncle’s house frequently for household work, and that Jeetu and Neeru were frequent visitors there. In her complaint, she has also claimed that her uncle and aunt knew that she was being sexually assaulted, and would take money from both youths for helping them commit the crime, said police. Her uncle and aunt are also named in the FIR.

The police had arrested Jeetu and Neeru on May 25. The victim’s uncle is already in prison since April in connection with a murder case. Her aunt is absconding, the IO said, adding that the victim’s father and uncle were history sheeters.

