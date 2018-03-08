Latest News
Minor girl raped by six in Bulandshahr, three accused arrested

The girl, a student of class 9 also added that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anybody about the assault.

Written by Alok Singh | Bulandshahr | Published: March 8, 2018 5:10 pm
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by six persons living near her locality in Bulandshahr’s Mudi Bakapur village. The girl alleged that she was raped near her house when she was going to her friend place. Police said they have arrested three of the accused persons.

According to police, the girl on Wednesday morning filed a complaint against six persons who allegedly raped her. In the complaint, the girl said that while she was going to a friend’s house in the same locality, she was stopped by two men. They dragged her to a secluded plot where four more friends joined them and took turns to rape her.

Anil Kumar, Station Officer fo Aurangabad, told The Indian Express that the girl was immediately sent for medical examination and an FIR under various section and POCSO Act was registered at Aurangabad Police Station.

“All the accused are between the age of 18 and 22 years. Three of them are real brothers and eldest Nikhil was preparing to join army. Three of the accused persons have been arrested while teams conducting raids to nab other accused” said Kumar.

The girl, a student of class 9 also added that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anybody about the assault. They also had threatened to harm her brother, she told police.

  1. N
    NAME
    Mar 8, 2018 at 5:53 pm
    This seems to be a hobby in the primitive northern part of India.
    (10)(0)
    Reply
    1. M
      Manpreet
      Mar 8, 2018 at 5:42 pm
      The eldest RAPIST - Nikhil was preparing to join army ! His 2 brothers also parti ted in the gang-rape. Unfortunately for Sanghi COW_tards , Nikhil is a HINDU. If he had been muslim , they could have at least cursed all muslims for a few hours on social media.
      (18)(0)
      Reply
      1. N
        NAME
        Mar 8, 2018 at 5:51 pm
        ...and would have rioted too resulting in some casualties.
        (11)(0)
        Reply
        1. J
          Jeevan Karkera
          Mar 8, 2018 at 7:11 pm
          Muslim and Sikhs are busy in killing innocents and raping them.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
        Mar 08: Latest News