Minor girl raped by six in Bulandshahr, three accused arrested Minor girl raped by six in Bulandshahr, three accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by six persons living near her locality in Bulandshahr’s Mudi Bakapur village. The girl alleged that she was raped near her house when she was going to her friend place. Police said they have arrested three of the accused persons.

According to police, the girl on Wednesday morning filed a complaint against six persons who allegedly raped her. In the complaint, the girl said that while she was going to a friend’s house in the same locality, she was stopped by two men. They dragged her to a secluded plot where four more friends joined them and took turns to rape her.

Anil Kumar, Station Officer fo Aurangabad, told The Indian Express that the girl was immediately sent for medical examination and an FIR under various section and POCSO Act was registered at Aurangabad Police Station.

“All the accused are between the age of 18 and 22 years. Three of them are real brothers and eldest Nikhil was preparing to join army. Three of the accused persons have been arrested while teams conducting raids to nab other accused” said Kumar.

The girl, a student of class 9 also added that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anybody about the assault. They also had threatened to harm her brother, she told police.

