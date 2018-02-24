Minor girl raped by 30-year-old man in UP

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man in a village under Gopiganj police station area in Bhadohi, police said on Saturday. SP Sachindra Patel said she was taken to a secluded spot on Friday night by the accused and raped.

On returning home, the girl informed about the incident to her family, who went out to search for the accused, but he had fled the village by then, the SP said. The victim has been sent for medical examination and teams have been set up to nab the accused, the SP added.

