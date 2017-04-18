Minor girl gangraped in Bhayander: sixth arrest by police, 2 still at large

Police on Sunday made the sixth arrest for the gangrape of a minor girl in Bhayander. Two others are still at large.

The accused, a 22-year-old unemployed man, who lives in Bhayander, had been absconding after a criminal complaint was filed last week. “We are looking for two other men, one of whom the victim doesn’t know,” said Shrikant Padule, senior inspector, Navghar police station.

Last week, the parents of the 17-year-old victim had registered a complaint with the police after discovering that she was two-and-a-half-month pregnant. According to the police, she had been raped repeatedly over eight months by eight men who live in the same locality.

The assaults began last year when the girl was called to a secluded area by one of the accused. The police said the accused called other friends, who also raped the girl.

“We have conducted medical tests on the victim and the accused and area gathering medical evidence,” Padule added.

