Minor girl gang-raped in UP, gets sexually assaulted when she seeks help from neighbour

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she went out to buy groceries and was later sexually assaulted by her neighbour when she sought help from him, police said on Sunday.

The incident is sure to add more embarassment to the UP government after a 2016 NCRB report found the number of cases of rape against children in the state trebled from 594 in 2015.

Police said the minor girl had gone out to buy groceries from a nearby market on Saturday and was raped by a group of men while she was returning. However, the ordeal for the 16-year-old did not end there. The girl was then again raped by her neighbour when she went to his house to ask for help.

Police said one accused had been arrested, while the others were absconding. Police said they had launched efforts to nab the other accused as quickly as possible. The incident comes on the backdrop of an incident in Haryana where a 6-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered in Hisar’s Uklana town, leading to public outrage.

