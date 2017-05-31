Minor girl alleges she was gang-raped in Haryana, Rajasthan

A 17-year-old girl, hailing from Bathinda in Punjab, who was rescued form Hisar railway station, has alleged that she was gang-raped at many places in Haryana and Rajasthan. The girl, rescued on Tuesday, has told the railway police that she had run away from her home.

“The girl said that she was gang-raped by some persons in Rajasthan. Then she told us that she was also raped by six to seven persons in Hisar,” the SHO of the Hisar railway police station, Rajinder Prasad, said.

“On the basis of her complaint, we have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law. We are verifying the place in Hisar and in Rajasthan where the girl has alleged that she was gang-raped,” he said.

Police said they are also trying to locate her family in Bathinda.

