Minor fire at Parliament

Ahead of the Union Budget, security personnel went into tizzy Tuesday evening after a UPS, kept in a room at Parliament House, caught fire. But the fire was doused within 15 minutes and no casualty or injury was reported.

Police said they received a call at 9.30 pm about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of Parliament House. “Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Senior officials of the fire department also headed there to assess the severity of the blaze,” said a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Services.

At the spot, officials saw smoke coming out of the room, leading to some panic. “Prime facie, a short-circuit appears to have caused the fire,” said a police official.