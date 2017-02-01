Latest News

Minor fire at Parliament

Police said they received a call at 9.30 pm about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of Parliament House.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 1, 2017 1:40 am
Budget Session, Budget Session 2017, Budget 2017, Union Budget 2017, Union Budget, Budget Session first day, Congress attacks BJP, BJP claims, india news, latest news, indian express
At the spot, officials saw smoke coming out of the room, leading to some panic. “Prime facie, a short-circuit appears to have caused the fire,” said a police official. (File Photo)

Ahead of the Union Budget, security personnel went into tizzy Tuesday evening after a UPS, kept in a room at Parliament House, caught fire. But the fire was doused within 15 minutes and no casualty or injury was reported.

Police said they received a call at 9.30 pm about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of Parliament House. “Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Senior officials of the fire department also headed there to assess the severity of the blaze,” said a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Services.

At the spot, officials saw smoke coming out of the room, leading to some panic. “Prime facie, a short-circuit appears to have caused the fire,” said a police official.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News