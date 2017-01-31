Latest News

Minor fire at Parliament House

Senior officials of the fire department rushed to the spot to check about the severity of the blaze, police said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 31, 2017 11:29 pm
BJP, congress, parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiju, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arun Jaitley, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, indian express news A fire broke out on Tuesday in a room in the Parliament House, which was doused within 15 minutes, officials said. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a room in the Parliament House, which was doused within 15 minutes, officials said. A UPS kept in one of the rooms of the Parliament caught fire, sending plumes of smoke which alerted those present there, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The UPS was kept in the server room on the first floor, from where feeds of Parliament proceedings are sent to Lok Sabha TV, he said. A call was received around 9.30 PM about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of the Parliament House. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Garg said.

Senior officials of the fire department rushed to the spot to check about the severity of the blaze, police said.

The fire was doused within 15 minutes and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News