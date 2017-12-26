Minor dies of ‘poisoning’, family protests outside police station in Amreli

Hours after a minor girl died at a private hospital in Amreli, her family and community members held a protest outside Babra police station in the district, demanding immediate arrest of a 26-year-old man whom they accused of rape and murder. They held demonstration outside the police station with the body of minor and refused to perform last rites until the accused is arrested.

Police, so far, have not confirmed that the 14-year-old girl was raped and said the man claimed that they were in a relationship, and had consumed poison in the wee hours of Friday under a suicide pact. While the man survived, the girl died at around 3 am on Monday at the hospital.

“They (family members of the girl) claimed that the accused had poisoned her to death and thus they were demanding that he be booked for murder. However, the man claimed that he had been in a relationship with the girl for the last one year… We have assured the family of the minor of an impartial investigation in the case,” Babra police sub-inspector Sarman Varu said. Protesters left the police station after the assurance of a fair probe.

“We are waiting for post-mortem report from Bhavnagar hospital to ascertain whether the girl had been raped. A primary investigation has revealed that the accused and the minor girl had come in contact around a year ago while working as labourers on an agricultural farm and they developed a relationship. The minor asked the man the marry her, but he rejected the proposal, saying he was already married. The girl had reportedly called him at her home in the wee hours of Friday, saying they would commit suicide. They together consumed poison at the girl’s home when others were asleep,” Varu said.

