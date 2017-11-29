Minor Dalit girl raped and murdered in Jhalawar

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A ten-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Dug town of Jhalawar district, police said today.

The body of the class V student was found in bushes in a field on Dobda road on the outskirt of the town late Tuesday afternoon. It was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem today morning, they said.

“The body of a 10 to 11 year-old-girl was on Tuesday afternoon found in the bushes in an agricultural field. Her family have expressed suspicions about the role of a local youth and submitted a complaint of rape and murder against him,” said Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He said efforts were on to nab the suspect who was absconding.

The girl reportedly went missing on Monday noon when she went to hand over a food tiffin to her father. The family back home presumed she was staying with her father in the field, police officials said. They said the girl would take food to her father everyday.

A case has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Luv Kumar Tiwari, SHO at Dug police station.

“The postmortem was carried out last evening and placed in the mortuary. It was handed over to the family members today morning,” the SHO said. The deceased studied in class V, he added.

The locals and the relatives today morning submitted a memorandum to officials demanding immediate arrest of the accused and said he should be awarded death penalty, he added.

Significantly, on Sunday evening, a twelve-year-old girl, a class sixth student, was allegedly raped by a youth in a nearby village under Khanpur police station in the same district.

