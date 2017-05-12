Minor among six Pakistanis nabbed for illegal fishing near Sir Creek

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed six Pakistanis for illegally fishing in Indian waters near Sir Creek in Kutch district, sources said. Among those apprehended is a 10-year-old boy, the BSF sources said.

The Pakistani boat along with crew members were nabbed by a BSF patrol party about one km inside Indian territory.

According to BSF officials, the seized Pakistani boat sank in the turbulent sea while it was being tugged to Koteshwar by the patrol party.

The arrested Pakistani fishermen are from Sindh province, and have been handed over to the local police for investigation.

Since January this year, five abandoned Pakistani fishing boats were seized by the BSF in the Sir Creek area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now