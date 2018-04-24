Minor allegedly raped in Noida, police add sections relating to POCSO in FIR

The girl had allegedly missed the school bus and was walking back home when the incident happened,” said a senior police officer. (Representational photo) The girl had allegedly missed the school bus and was walking back home when the incident happened,” said a senior police officer. (Representational photo)

A student of Class 7 was allegedly raped by her cousin and his two friends on April 18 in Greater Noida, police said. “Around 9 pm on April 18, her family came to the police station and filed a missing person’s complaint and maintained that she might have gone with some boys of the neighbourhood. The girl was found and she told us that her cousin and his friends had raped her. She had allegedly missed the school bus and was walking back home when the incident happened,” said a senior police officer.

He further said, “Since she is a minor, we have added the sections relating to POCSO Act and rape in the FIR. Her statement before the magistrate has been recorded and the arrests will be made soon. Preliminary medical examination has not shown any injury but vaginal swabs have been sent for further examination.”

